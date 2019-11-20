Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Doobie Brothers stand on the stage at The Doobie Brothers at Ryman Auditorium, Monday in Nashville, Tenn. Photo: Invision/AP
entertainment

Doobie Brothers re-unite with Michael McDonald for tour

0 Comments
By KRISTIN M. HALL
NASHVILLE, Tenn

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers are reuniting with singer and songwriter Michael McDonald for a 50th anniversary tour next year.

McDonald, who sang with the band starting in 1975 before starting his own solo career, surprised fans at The Doobie Brothers concert with a performance of “Takin’ it to the Streets” on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Ryman Auditorium.

Formed in Northern California, the group featured harmonies backed by the finger-picking style of guitarist Patrick Simmons paired with the R&B guitar playing by Tom Johnston, singing lead. They had hits with “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin’” and “China Grove.”

They earned two Grammys with McDonald for “What a Fool Believes” and “Minute By Minute.” The tour will begin June 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Kinosaki Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Recipe: Gluten-free Mikan Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Families

7 Of The Best (Kid-Approved) Birthday Parties In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Baby Names That Work in Japanese and English

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #55: A Sweet Tooth (Literally)

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo