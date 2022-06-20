Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
entertainment

Doraemon’s Gian to finally debut as a singer, realizing his long-held dream

0 Comments
By Ben K, grape Japan
TOKYO

As most people familiar with the beloved world-famous manga and anime franchise "Doraemon" surely know, Nobita's faithful friend and sometimes antagonist Takeshi Goda, or Gian as he's usually called, is mostly known for being an aggressive bully. However, he also dreams of becoming a singer, in spite of the running joke that his singing is terrible.

GianDebut_2.jpg
Photo: PR Times

Although he has put on small music concerts for his friends in the series, he has never truly achieved his dream...until now.

Finally, it looks like Gian will be making his major debut.

On July 20, two songs, 「ジャイアントドリーム」 ("Giant Dream") and 「おれはジャイアンさまだ！2022」("I am Gian-sama! 2022"), will be bundled and distributed digitally in advance, with a full album to be released on August 24.

On the June 11 broadcast of "Doraemon," Gian performed a long-awaited new song to celebrate his birthday. This was 「ジャイアントドリーム」 ("Giant Dream"), which was not only sung by Gian's voice actor 木村昴 Subaru Kimura but lyrics also written by him, while the music was composed and arranged by 木下龍平 Ryuhei Kinoshita.

On July 20, Gian will sing a new version of his favorite song 「おれはジャイアンさまだ！」"I am Gian-sama!" (lyrics by Kazuya Tatekabe, music by Shunsuke Kikuchi, arrangement by Kan Sawada), updated for 2022.

Finally, on August 24, Gian's long-held dream of making his debut as a singer will be realized with the release of a compilation album featuring Gian's solo songs and songs with his friends, entitled 「ジャイアンのスーパーリサイタル」 ("Gian's Super Concert"). The album will cost 2,530 yen.

Gian has given many concerts in the past, but this will be his first CD debut, and expectations are sure to be high!

More details will be posted on Columbia Music Japan's website in the near future.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Six cute hime cut hairstyles according to illustrator Narumi Hosokawa

-- Enjoy gyoza dumplings with “The Quintessential Quintuplets” in collaboration with gyoza chain

-- Confectionery master recreates South Pole as adorable traditional Japanese sweets

© grape Japan

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo