 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A clapper board used in the production of the film 'Downton Abbey: A New Era', in front of the 'bell wall' Image: AFP
entertainment

'Downton Abbey' auction of props and costumes smashes estimates

0 Comments
LONDON

Props, costumes and other items from the hit TV series "Downton Abbey" sold for £1.7 million ($2.3 million) at a London auction, six times the pre-sale estimate, Bonhams revealed Tuesday.

The "bell wall", the servant's call system that appears from the first series to the last, proved to be the prize item, selling for an eye-watering £216,300 against an estimate of £7,000.

The Bonhams sale, which featured everything from dresses to a car and a clapper board, ran online from August 18 until Tuesday, ahead of the UK's September 12 release of a third film -- "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale".

The movie brings to a close the British saga, which included six highly successful seasons on the small screen.

Another sale highlight was Lord and Lady Grantham's 1925 Sunbeam saloon car, which still runs, and sold for £172,500, against a pre-sale estimate of £30,000.

The dress worn by Lady Mary, played by Michelle Dockery, at her wedding to Matthew Crawley sold for £21,760 while a walking cane used by Maggie Smith's character Violet Crawley went under the hammer for £28,160.

The clapper board used in the production of the film "Downton Abbey: A New Era" sold for £9,600, with the auction realising £1,735,744 in total.

The proceeds from the sale will be donated to UK children's charity "Together for Short Lives".

"As the new release of 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' is currently No. 1 in the UK and Ireland box office, it is thrilling that the concurrent Bonhams auction has so exceeded expectations," said Gareth Neame, CEO of Carnival Films, which produced the show.

"I am delighted that not only will the props and costumes from the series be preserved - and hopefully cherished - by their new owners, but also that they have raised so much money for our chosen good cause," he added.

Bonhams marked the sale with a free "special exhibition" in London, where fans could come face-to-face with some of the items.

"Over the past month, we've welcomed visitors from around the world to New Bond Street to view the exhibition and take part in the sale," said Charlie Thomas from Bonhams.

"With every lot sold and final prices far surpassing expectations, the auction stands as a true testament to the enduring appeal of Downton Abbey," he added.

The television series, created by Julian Fellowes, first aired in the UK in 2010 before conquering the world.

It tells the story of the wealthy aristocratic Crawley family and their servants over a 30-year period, spanning six seasons and 52 episodes.

More than 120 million viewers worldwide have seen the show, according to Bonhams.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Letters from Japan: “Getting Older in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Tarumae Garo

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Ninna-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tsukimi Burgers in Japan: Are They Really Worth the Hype?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel