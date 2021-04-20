Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The first "Downton Abbey" film, based on the popular British TV series, starred most of the original cast and was released in 2019 Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

'Downton Abbey' sequel to be released in December

0 Comments
LONDON

"Downton Abbey" is to return in a sequel due to be released this Christmas, producers said Monday.

The first "Downton Abbey" film, based on the hugely popular British TV series, was released in 2019.

Reassuring diehard fans, producers said that much of the original cast -- including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern -- will return.

And they will be joined by new faces, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West making an appearance, the sequel's producers told USA Today.

The movie, which began production last week, is set to be released on Dec 22.

The plot remains under wraps but Julian Fellowes, the man behind the original script, has signed on to write the sequel's screenplay.

"After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey," producer Gareth Neame said in a statement.

The original television series, which ran from 2010 to 2015, followed the trials and tribulations of the landed Crawley family and their servants in the fictional Downton Abbey estate.

A runaway success, the show launched the Hollywood careers of many of its stars as well as providing a financial lifeline to many struggling English country houses.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo