Draco Malfoy himself comes to Tokyo to visit Harajuku’s brand-new Harry Potter store

By SoraNews24

Last week, the brand-new Harry Potter Shop Harajuku opened in Tokyo, filled with cool things for fans to see, shop for, and drink. Yet while the Gryffindor protagonist is the one with his name on the shop’s sign, it was a representative of a different Hogwarts house that stopped by as part of the festivities.

Draco Malfoy, or more specifically actor Tom Felton, who portrayed the scheming Slytherin student in the Harry Potter films, paid a visit to the Harry Potter Shop Harajuku on August 13, one day before its grand opening to the public. With a friendly smile and a Slytherin scarf draped over his button-up shirt, it was as though a more mature, well-adjusted Draco had appeared before us, perhaps having just flown to Tokyo on a broom.

The shop’s first floor includes a Forbidden Forest section, in which resides a gigantic statue of Buckbeak the hippogriff. Reflecting on how Draco and the creature didn’t get off to such a good start at their initial in-movie meeting, Felton took a moment to observe proper hippogriff protocol and politely bow to the creature.

This wasn’t the only reunion taking place on this day, though. Joining Felton at the event was boy band idol So Matsushima, member of Timelesz (the unit previously called Sexy Zone).

In Japan, it’s not so unusual for entertainment franchises to have celebrity endorsers who don’t appear in the work itself, but there was more to Matsuhima’s presence than that. Matsushima has been a big Harry Potter fan for many years, and before breaking into Japanese show business he attended a fan event where he waited in line for six hours to get an autograph from his favorite actor in the series: Felton.

“I learned so much from seeing how Malfoy struggled with his very human weaknesses,” Matsushima recalled. “Even now, I love him more than any other character, and seeing Tom’s continued performance as him convinced me how wonderful the process of acting can be.”

Felton also offered more direct encouragement to Matsushima at that autograph signing so many years ago. When Matsushima told him he wanted to be an actor too, Felton told him that as long as he held on to his dream, he’d be able to achieve it. “At the time, I really wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to make it or not,” recalls Matsushima, “and his words were like a beacon of hope for me.”

It’s the sort of interaction Felton has probably had many times during his career, so it’s not clear whether or not he specifically remembered meeting the young Matushima. He was clearly touched by the emotion Matsushima showed in retelling it, however. “I do have one thing to ask of you,” Felton told Matsushima, asking that he give the same sort of love and support to his fans who’re dreaming of becoming actors or entertainers, and Matsushima promised to do his best to do so.

▼ Felton also presented Matsushima with some new signed memorabilia.

After a few more hugs, the two posed for photos, and it was heartwarming to see that Felton still handles a wand with the natural ease of a wizard who’d be using one every day, effortlessly gesturing and even slipping it casually into his pocket when he was done casting for the cameras.

Then, to really solidify their friendship, Felton and Matsushima closed out the event by heading to the in-shop Butterbeer Bar to grab a couple of cold ones.

It was almost startling to see how the so-often irritable Draco was portrayed by such a friendly, gracious guy, but that’s just proof that Felton really is a talented actor.

Photos © SoraNews24

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Harry Potter actor apologizes for wearing shirt critics say glorifies Japan’s WWII aggression

-- Foy foy foy! Harry Potter’s official Japanese LINE stickers are incredibly bizarre

-- Tokyo has a brand new Harry Potter shop with its own butterbeer bar – Let’s see what’s inside【Pics】

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2025/08/16/draco-malfoy-himself-comes-to-tokyo-to-visit-harajukus-brand-new-harry-potter-store%E3%80%90photos%E3%80%91/

© SoraNews24