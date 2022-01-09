Newsletter Signup Register / Login
'Drive My Car' given top prize, 3 other awards by U.S. film critic society

LOS ANGELES

"Drive My Car," a Japanese film based on a novel by renowned author Haruki Murakami, won Best Picture and three other awards Saturday after voting by members of the National Society of Film Critics.

The American film critics also gave the film, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Actor awards.

A brooding, melancholic drama spanning three hours, the film has won several international prizes, including Best Screenplay at the 74th Cannes International Film Festival last July.

The film tells the story of a grieving stage actor and director who finds solace in the company of a young woman he hires as a driver following the death of his wife. Its main character is played by Japanese actor Hidetoshi Nishijima, who won the Best Actor award.

Deserved. Hamaguchi is of the best rising Japanese directors working in Japanese cinema right now. His other film he released this year " Wheel of fantasy and fortune " is equally brilliant if not, better. I hope JT posters show some love to both the movies.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

