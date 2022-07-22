Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Dukureh, from 'Elvis' film, found dead in Nashville home

0 Comments
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in this year's movie about Elvis Presley, was found dead Thursday in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, police said. She was 44.

Nashville police said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.

Dukureh, a Fisk University graduate and Nashville singer, shared the apartment with her two young children, police said. One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbor, who called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m., police said.

The actor, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theater degree from Fisk and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene with an education degree, WPLN-FM reported.

In an interview with the station last month, Dukureh said she taught second grade for a while and then worked with inner city youth through after-school and summer programs.

She said those students reached out after seeing her in “Elvis.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog