Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world's highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine on Tuesday.

Johnson, also known by his ring name "The Rock," earned$87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, Forbes said, including $23.5 million from Netflix Inc to star in movie thriller "Red Notice." He also benefited from his Project Rock fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.

Ryan Reynolds, who co-stars with Johnson in "Red Notice," came in second in the Forbes ranking of male stars. He earned$20 million for that film, plus another $20 million for Netflix movie "Six Underground," the magazine said, part of his $71.5 million total for the one-year period.

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, star of Netflix action comedy "Spenser Confidential," finished third with $58 million. Next on the list were actors Ben Affleck with $55 million and Vin Diesel with $54 million.

Akshay Kumar, the only Bollywood star in the top 10, landed in sixth place with earnings of $48.5 million. Most of his income came from product endorsements, Forbes said.

Rounding out the list were "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actors Will Smith and Adam Sandler, and martial-arts star Jackie Chan.

The figures are pre-tax and do not include deductions for fees given to agents, managers and lawyers, Forbes said.

The magazine releases a separate list of highest-paid actresses.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Best Quiet Day Trips from Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel