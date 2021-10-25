Ed Sheeran has COVID; will do performances from home

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.
Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.
“Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down.”
Sheeran had just been announced as the musical guest on NBC's “Saturday Night Live” on Nov 6.
Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.
Sheeran's official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner's new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
3 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Oct. 17th photo ... confidently unmasked.
Oct. 24th ... tested positive for Covid-19 and in self isolation.
Reality of life for the "fully vaxxed"
How many people got infected because of his confident carelessness?
DudeDeuce
Same goes with these sports stadiums in the U.S. They require vaccine passport upon entrance, then after they enter there is no mask in sight with everyone screaming.
Bob Fosse
Today, confident carelessness.
Last week, “the 3 most important words are diversity, tolerance and inclusion.
Each person is free to make their own choice for masking, vaccination and self isolation.”
Quite a change.