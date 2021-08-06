Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this June 18, 2019, file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Yesterday'" in London. Sheeran will perform in a concert to kick off the NFL season opener in Florida next month. The NFL announced Friday, Aug. 6, that Sheeran will headline a pregame concert in Tampa, Fla. The British pop star's performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Ed Sheeran to headline NFL's kickoff concert next month

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
LOS ANGELES

Ed Sheeran will perform in a concert to kickoff the NFL season opener in Florida next month.

The NFL announced Friday that Sheeran will headline a pregame concert Sept. 9 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida. The British pop star’s performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

A portion of the performance will appear on pre-game programs on NBC and the NFL Network. His full performance will be streamed on NFL.com along with the league's Facebook page and app.

Sheeran is a four-time Grammy winner who took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album “Divide.” He recently released his single “Bad Habits.”

