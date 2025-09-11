 Japan Today
Ed Sheeran will release his eighth studio album 'Play' on Friday Image: AFP
Ed Sheeran to release eighth studio album

LONDON

British popstar Ed Sheeran, who recently revealed an upcoming United States tour, will release his latest album "Play" on Friday.

"Play" is the 34-year-old singer-songwriter's eighth studio album and follows more than a decade of stunning global success and smash hits like "Shape of You" and "Perfect".

He released his last album, "Autumn Variations", in 2023.

Known for blending pop, folk and other musical genres with his own distinct acoustic style, Sheeran is the sixth most-streamed artist on Spotify and his 2017 song "Shape of You" is among the most listened-to tracks in the world.

Sheeran said he made his latest album "as a direct response to the darkest period of my life" and that he wanted to "create joy and technicolour".

It was recorded "all over the world" before wrapping up in the coastal state of Goa in India.

Speaking on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, the singer revealed that his next four albums would be called "Pause", "Rewind", "Fast-Forward" and "Stop".

They follow his mathematically themed albums "Plus", "Multiply", "Divide", "Subtract" and "Equals".

Sheeran, who grew up in eastern England, said earlier this week that he is set to move to the United States with his family due to an upcoming tour there, without specifying the dates.

After a flurry of headlines that he was permanently leaving the UK, he then clarified in an Instagram post that it was a temporary relocation.

"I'm not moving, I'm going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I'm touring on, don't wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz," he posted.

Sheeran also insisted "this isn't a tax thing", adding he would "always pay tax in UK".

He is scheduled to play at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 20 before touring Europe, New Zealand and Australia from December into March 2026.

