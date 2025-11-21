 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Film-Eddie Murphy-Honor
FILE - Honoree actor-comedian Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Eddie Murphy to receive life achievement award from American Film Institute

0 Comments
By LINDSEY BAHR

Eddie Murphy is being celebrated with a life achievement award from the American Film Institute, AFI’s board of trustees said Friday. The award will be handed out at a gala tribute in Los Angeles, at the Dolby Theatre, on April 18.

“Eddie Murphy is an American icon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, who chairs the institute’s board of trustees. “A trailblazing force in the art forms of film, television and stand-up comedy, his versatility knows no bounds.”

Murphy, 64, has been a force in entertainment for nearly 50 years, as a teenage stand-up phenomenon, on television as a part of the “Saturday Night Live” cast, and in film where he’s ruled the box office in multiple decades, with hits like “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor” and the “Shrek” movies. In 2007, he was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for “Dreamgirls,” which had already earned him a Screen Actors Guild award and a Golden Globe, but he didn’t win the Academy Award.

In a new documentary about his life and career, “Being Eddie,” which is currently streaming on Netflix, Murphy reflected that he was more annoyed about having to put on a tux and go to the event than he was about losing.

“It’s always wonderful to win stuff, but if I don’t win, I don’t give a (expletive),” he said. “I’m still Eddie in the morning.”

In 2023, Murphy got the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, where he kept his remarks to a speedy two minutes. He told The Associated Press in 2021 that he has a different perspective on things than he did during the height of his fame.

“You take everything for granted when you’re young, how successful I was,” Murphy said. “Now I take nothing for granted and appreciate everything.”

AFI’s gala tributes are often starry affairs. Last year at Francis Ford Coppola’s dinner, Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford were among those who turned out to toast Coppola.

Murphy is the 51st recipient of the AFI life achievement award, which was first handed out in 1973 to John Ford. Other recent honorees include Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews and Denzel Washington.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Alone in Japan: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Behind the Scenes with Riki With Japan Mates

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka City Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Health

10 Japanese Self Care Tips For Protecting Your Skin During Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who Is Sanae Takaichi? The Policies of Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Hakuun Torii Kannon

GaijinPot Travel