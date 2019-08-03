Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Claire Danes attends the "Homeland" FYC Event at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Showtime says the eighth and final season of “Homeland” will debut in early 2020. Production on the acclaimed drama’s last 12 episodes is underway, the channel said Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Eighth and final 'Homeland' season to debut February 2020

0 Comments
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

Showtime says the eighth and final season of "Homeland" will debut in early 2020.

The channel said that production on the acclaimed drama's last 12 episodes is underway.

Former CIA agent Carrie struggled last season to uncover an international conspiracy to harm America's democratic institutions.

The final season will open with Carrie, played by Claire Danes, recovering physically and mentally from her imprisonment in a Russian gulag. She's enlisted to help co-star Mandy Patinkin's Saul in a bid for peace in Afghanistan.

Other cast members include Beau Bridges, Maury Sterling and Linus Roache.

Showtime says the final season of "Homeland" will begin Feb. 9.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 31, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What do Japanese Apartment Layout Terms Mean?

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel

#MeToo

Interviewing #KuToo Founder Yumi Ishikawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sponsored Post

Iyaiya Sanbai: A Contemporary Izakaya with Traditional Roots

Savvy Tokyo