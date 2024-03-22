Newsletter Signup Register / Login
LOC Gershwin Prize
Elton John shares a laugh with Bernie Taupin, left, and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, right, during the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert honoring John and Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
entertainment

Elton John and Bernie Taupin honored with prestigious Library of Congress Gershwin Prize

0 Comments
By JOHN CARUCCI
WASHINGTON

Sir Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin were honored with the prestigious Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, making a point to underscore that their musical legacy is in harmony with their philanthropy, especially the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“If you’re successful, you have to give back. That was my mantra in 1980 when I got sober, and it’s been my mantra ever since,” John told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

Accompanied by Taupin and clad in a resplendent pink suit, John, who celebrates his 76th birthday on March 25, also gave his perspective on the enduring appeal of their music.

“The songs last because they cover different territories. ‘Philadelphia Freedom’ is not like ‘Burn Down the Mission,’ and ‘Daniel’ is not like ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.’

Taupin added: “Our palette is full of color.”

The evening's entertainment was a range of musical styles by a collection of renowned performers that included Garth Brooks, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, Annie Lennox and host Billy Porter. A televised version is set to air April 8 on PBS.

Metallica set the stage ablaze with a powerful rendition of “Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” from the iconic John-Taupin “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” album, igniting the atmosphere with their high-octane energy.

Following a soulful rendition of “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word,” Garth Brooks, a former Gershwin Prize recipient, raised his hat triumphantly, eliciting a thunderous standing ovation from the audience.

Brandi Carlile enchanted with her rendition of “Madman Across the Water,” and the crowd swayed along to Maren Morris’s captivating performance of “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.”

Last year’s honoree, Joni Mitchell, graced the stage alongside Lennox and Carlile for the fitting rendition of “I’m Still Standing.” By the evening’s close, four illustrious Gershwin Prize recipients shared the spotlight as John and Taupin joined Mitchell and Brooks in this esteemed club.

Perhaps, the most energetic performance of the evening belonged to Jacob Lusk of the group Gabriels. He launched into a dynamic rendition of “Bennie and the Jets,” captivating the crowd — including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sen. Tim Scott — bringing them to their feet swaying and singing along.

Before Lennox took on “The Border Song,” she praised John’s unwavering commitment to combating the AIDS epidemic, describing it as “immeasurable.”

“He seems to be very comfortable with his fame and he’s used it in a way that has made massive global differences in really significant, areas… HIV and AIDS is a massive, massive challenge. And yet Elton was doing it and still doing it, saving lives,” Lennox said on the red carpet.

Following the honor bestowed by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, John treated the audience to a three-song performance, featuring “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” and “Your Song,” with Taupin at his side by the piano.

Established in 2007, the Gershwin Prize has previously celebrated icons such as Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell and Carole King.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

I can see John getting the accolades, but Taupin? Except for making good titles, he is one of the worst lyricists ever. The thumbs down coming doesn't change the fact. Try reading those lyrics. It will come clear. Then read Dylan's, Mitchell's, and Randy Newman's. It will become clear.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 18 – 24, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog