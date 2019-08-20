Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, chat with British singer-songwriter Elton John as they arrive for the European premiere of the film "The Lion King" in London on July 14. Photo: REUTERS
entertainment

Elton John blasts relentless character assassination of Harry and Meghan

2 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Elton John and Ellen DeGeneres spoke out on Monday in support of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, calling them a down-to-earth and hardworking couple who were being unfairly attacked by the media.

John recalled his friendship with Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, in a series of tweets in which he appealed to the press to stop the almost daily "relentless and untrue assassinations on their character."

The "Rocketman" singer was responding to criticism in Britain over two recent vacations taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their three-month-old baby Archie to Spain, and to the south of France, where the couple stayed at John's villa in Nice.

Britain's Sun newspaper at the weekend blasted the royal couple - Queen Elizabeth's grandson and his American wife, a former actress - as hypocritical "eco warriors" for flying on private jets despite voicing concerns over the environment and conservation.

John tweeted that he provided Harry and Meghan with a private jet to his home for security reasons but said a contribution was made to Carbon Footprint Ltd, which offsets carbon emissions by funding environmentally friendly projects.

He added that he was "deeply distressed by (the) distorted and malicious account in the press" around their Nice visit last week.

In separate remarks, U.S. talk show host DeGeneres said on Twitter she had met and talked with Harry and Meghan in England about their work on wildlife conservation.

"They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better," she wrote.

Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018 was marked by an outpouring of affection in Britain but less than a year later the couple have found themselves on the receiving end of a barrage of negative stories in the media. They have ranged from the $3 million cost of renovating their new home to reports dubbing Meghan "Duchess Difficult."

While much reporting by the British press on the royal family is respectful, verging on the sycophantic, at other times it can be harshly critical, even cruel.

The couple have not publicly responded to the various attacks on them.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

People are going to complain even if they walked!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Pampered, spoiled, entitled "do as I say and not as I do" elitists!

Pure and simple!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel

Cafes

Tokyo’s 5 Top Spots to Enjoy the Edible Flower Trend

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Ghosted in Portugal”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy