Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Elton John is in rare company as an EGOT -- the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Elton John gets EGOT with Emmys win

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Legendary entertainer Elton John on Monday joined a select club of winners of the awards grand slam -- the so-called EGOT -- when he added an Emmy to his suite of career prizes.

The British singer-songwriter became only the 19th person ever to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony when his "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" won Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the Emmys in Los Angeles.

The 76-year-old John, who is recovering from a knee operation, was not at the ceremony, but producer Ben Winston took the stage in his place.

"We did know this was going to be historic because it was going to be Elton's last ever show in North America," Winston said.

"We didn't know it was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives, who has done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes -- we didn't know that it was going to win him an EGOT."

The concert at Dodger Stadium in the heart of Los Angeles was the final stop on the North American leg of John's farewell tour, a multi-year venture that Billboard magazine said grossed nearly a billion dollars.

Elton has two Oscars for best original song ("Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from "The Lion King" and "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman."

He has a Tony Award for his original score for "Aida," and five Grammys, including for "Candle in the Wind" in 1998.

Only 18 others have won the EGOT sweep, including Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Viola Davis.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Taiko Drum History and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Akizuki Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Offbeat Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Yufu

GaijinPot Travel