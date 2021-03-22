Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Oscar-Elton John Party
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Elton John appears after performing his nominated song, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Attending Elton John’s long-running Oscar-night party has always been one of the hardest tickets to get. Now you can go — if you have $20. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is inviting everyone to a hour-long, virtual pre-show Oscar party special hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and with a performance by Dua Lipa. Tickets for the April 25 event are $19.99 and are available via Ticketmaster. Proceeds will go to young people at risk and living with HIV all over the world. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
entertainment

Elton John opens his Oscar night party to all this year

LONDON

Attending Elton John's long-running Oscar-night party has always been one of the hardest tickets to get. Now you can go — if you have $20.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation is inviting everyone to an hourlong, virtual pre-show Oscar party special hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and with a performance by Dua Lipa.

Tickets for the April 25 event are $19.99 and are available via Ticketmaster. Proceeds will go to young people at risk and living with HIV all over the world.

The foundation is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. One of its fundraising highlights is the star-studded Oscar viewing show, with a dinner and an auction. This time, a pre-show will be available to ticket buyers.

The special will be hosted four times in four different time zones and each will accommodate 100,000 viewers, meaning a total of 400,000 ticket buyers are allowed access.

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar Pre-Party,” John said in a statement.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

