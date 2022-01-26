Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elton John has postponed two concerts after contracting COVID-19 Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Elton John positive for COVID-19; postpones Dallas shows

NEW YORK

Elton John on Tuesday postponed two concerts in Dallas -- part of what is expected to be a lengthy farewell tour -- after testing positive for COVID-19.

"It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe," said the British musician, 74, in a statement on social media. "Fortunately, I'm fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild."

The concerts, part of John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, were scheduled for January 25 and January 26. Both John and the American Airlines Center, where the shows were to take place, said they will be rescheduled and fans should keep their tickets.

John said he expected to be healthy enough to play his show on January 29 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The tour, which is anticipated to be Sir Elton's last, has run into pandemic-era cancellations and postponements, like many other performing arts events.

The pop legend also recently had a hip operation that forced him to push back several dates.

Last year, John released an album entitled "The Lockdown Sessions," which was recorded entirely under COVID-19 restrictions.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

