Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Music Elton John
FILE - Elton John is seen after performing "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John is releasing an album of collaborations with artists from several generations and genres, including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder. “The Lockdown Sessions,” a collection of 16 songs featuring John with artists from Dua Lipa to the late Glen Campbell, will be released on Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
entertainment

Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury

1 Comment
LONDON

Elton John says he is postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.

The 74-year-old singer-songwriter had been due to play cities in Britain and Europe this year as part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, followed by shows in the U.S. in 2022.

But he said a fall on a hard surface in late summer had left him in pain.

He said in a statement on Thursday that “despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

He said that “it is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023.”

He promised fans that “the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

John said he planned to start the U.S. leg of the tour in January 2022 in New Orleans.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sucks getting old, doesn't it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog