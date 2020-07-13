Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elvis Presley's grandson has died aged 27 Photo: AFP
entertainment

Elvis's only grandson dies at 27

0 Comments
By TIMOTHY A. CLARY
NEW YORK

Elvis Presley's only grandson died Sunday, his mother Lisa Marie Presley's manager confirmed to AFP, with local media reporting the death as an apparent suicide.

Benjamin Keough, 27, was found in Calabasas near Los Angeles from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police sources told TMZ.

Manager Roger Widynowski gave no details about the death, saying that Lisa Marie Presley -- Elvis's only child from his marriage to actor Priscilla Presley -- was "heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated".

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," Widynowski said, adding she was "trying to stay strong" for her daughters.

Keough seldom appeared in public, but the few photos of him showed his strong resemblance to his grandfather.

Lisa Marie Presley, who has three other children, had described Keough's resemblance to Elvis as "just uncanny."

TMZ reported Keough was a musician who had done some acting and had attended the 40th anniversary of Elvis's death at the star's former home Graceland in Memphis in 2017.

Rock 'n'roll legend Elvis Presley died in 1977 aged 42.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Was being the grandson of the King too much of a butden? This is very sad. Suicide is so tragic, it hurts. My sympathy goes to Lisa Marie, Priscilla and the rest.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo