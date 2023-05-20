Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kabuki actor Ennosuke leaves hospital as police suspect family suicide attempt

TOKYO

Popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was discharged from a hospital Friday, a day after he was found collapsed with his parents at their home in Tokyo, as an investigative source said police suspect the family attempted suicide together.

His father, Ichikawa Danshiro, 76, was also a kabuki actor. An autopsy found that the parents, who were confirmed dead Thursday, likely died after overdosing on psychotropic drugs, police said.

Ennosuke said he had a "family talk" with his parents, according to the source. The police questioned him Thursday after he was taken to the hospital.

There were no signs anyone other than the family members were involved in the incident, such as footprints in the house, according to the police, which conducted an on-site investigation Friday.

The autopsy found no injuries or injection marks on the parents' bodies. The police believe they died on Thursday or Wednesday.

The police suspect the parents ingested a sedative such as sleeping pills but have not found any drugs or pill containers at the scene. They will run toxicology tests on the parents' blood to identify the type of drug they may have taken.

The police also seized multiple smartphones from the house.

On Thursday, a weekly magazine reported on Ennosuke's alleged involvement in bullying and sexually abusing people, including actors and staff in his theater collective.

Ennosuke was taken to the hospital after being found in a closet in his semi-basement room, along with what was believed to be suicide notes bearing his name at the bottom, a source has said.

Case solved.

Joe on the street would be arrested in a split second.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

