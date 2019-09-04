Entertainers mourn death of Johnny Kitagawa at Tokyo Dome memorial event

Japanese entertainers flocked to a Tokyo memorial event on Wednesday for Johnny Kitagawa, the founder of one of the country's most powerful talent agencies that produced a large number of famous boy bands over half a century, who died of a stroke on July 9.

The event held at Tokyo Dome was attended by personalities currently or formerly belonging to the agency such as Masahiko Kondo and Hiromi Go, as well as celebrities including singer Akiko Wada and television personality Dewi Sukarno, widow of former Indonesian President Sukarno.

A telegram of condolence from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was also presented at the farewell ceremony for the mogul who died at 87. His real name was Hiromu Kitagawa.

Kitagawa was known as the man behind the success of numerous pop groups including SMAP, Arashi and KAT-TUN, which became household names in Japan and had fan bases abroad. He also held three Guinness World Record titles for the most No. 1 artists, the most No. 1 singles and the most concerts produced by an individual.

His career was not without incident, as he faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, but was never charged with any crimes on the basis of these allegations.

At the event, a portrait of Kitagawa wearing sunglasses was set in the center of a stage with a width of a few dozen meters on the grounds of the venue.

The ceremony played videos of concerts, theater performances, and celebrities thanking Kitagawa, while silver tapes were flown into the air using special effects.

The names of boy band groups Kitagawa produced, such as Hikaru Genji, SMAP, Kinki Kids and Arashi, and the names of celebrities affiliated with him were projected at the stage.

"We're in a baseball stadium, the sport you love. It's Tokyo Dome," Kondo said in front of the mogul's picture. "You probably wouldn't have expected your memorial event to be held here."

He continued to the crowd, "As Johnny-san would say, 'The show must go on.' Let us send him off with a smile."

The Los Angeles-born Kitagawa joined the entertainment industry in the 1960s with the creation of a four-man group called Johnny's, picked from a baseball team he was coaching at the time. His actual first name was Hiromu.

"It made me happy that the memorial was very in tune with Johnny-san," said actress and talk show host Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, who was a friend of Kitagawa for almost 60 years.

Arashi member Jun Matsumoto said, "It would be nice to create what Johnny-san envisioned for our future alongside (the agency's) senior and junior members."

