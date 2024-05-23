 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iranian director Rasoulof's 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' debuts Friday Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Escaped Iran director arrives in Cannes

0 Comments
CANNES

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof arrived at the Cannes Film Festival Thursday after his dramatic escape from his homeland after being sentenced to eight years in prison.

"I can't believe I'm standing here," AFP journalists heard him telling officials in the Palais des Festivals, where the world's biggest film festival is being held.

He declined questions from reporters ahead of the premiere of his new film, "The Seed of the Sacred Fig", which is competing for the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize, on Friday.

It tells the story of a judge's struggles amid political unrest in Tehran. Rasoulof had come under pressure to withdraw it from Cannes before the festival opened.

The award-winning filmmaker -- an outspoken critic of the Iranian regime -- was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of "collusion against national security" earlier this month. He had already served two prison terms over his films and criticism of the government, and had his passport revoked in 2017.

But on the eve of the festival last week, Rasoulof revealed that he had escaped Iran, telling The Guardian that he made an "exhausting and extremely dangerous" journey on foot.

"We are particularly touched to welcome (Rasoulof) here as a filmmaker. Our joy will be that of all festival-goers and all freedom-loving Iranians," Fremaux told AFP earlier this week.

"We would like to reaffirm the support of the Cannes Film Festival for all artists around the world who suffer violence and reprisals in the expression of their art."

Rasoulof told AFP last week that he feared for the "safety and well-being" of fellow filmmakers in Iran.

"The global film community must provide strong support to the makers of these films," he said in a statement.

Rasoulof won the Berlin Film Festival's top prize, the Golden Bear, in 2020 for "There Is No Evil" and won the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes with "A Man of Integrity" in 2017.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo