Eurovision Song Contest gets off to tense start, overshadowed by Gaza

Noam Bettan, representing Israel, performs "Michelle" during dress rehearsal 2 of the first semi-final of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

By Francois Murphy

The Eurovision Song Contest got off to a tense start in Vienna on Tuesday with the first semifinal featuring Israel, whose attendance ‌prompted five countries to boycott over the Gaza war, though an initial street protest was barely noticeable.

The contest, traditionally a good-natured celebration of pop music and high camp now in its 70th year, has become mired ‌in crisis over Israel's military offensive in Gaza in response to ⁠the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023.

The public broadcasters of five ⁠countries - Spain, the Netherlands, ⁠Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia - are boycotting this year's event, making it the smallest since ‌2003 with 35 entries. That will also most likely reduce viewership from last year's estimated 166 ⁠million, more than the Super Bowl's 128 ⁠million.

The tension in the city was palpable ahead of the semifinal, which began at 9 p.m., though inside the concert hall where it was held there were only cheers for Israel during a roll-call of countries ⁠taking part. There were many Israeli flags in the crowd.

"We won't let ourselves be ⁠terrorised into silence," Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig of ‌the Social Democrats said on Friday in an angry response to a small group of pro-Palestinian protesters who blew whistles at a concert he was speaking at.

"Unfortunately we will need large security measures because of people like you, for example. That will incur great expense, ‌but we will nevertheless hold a festival of togetherness, I can promise you that," he said.

The joint head of Amnesty International Austria, Shoura Hashemi, said on X that Ludwig should apologise for his "unbearable, false, divisive" remarks aimed at peaceful protesters.

Austrian officialdom is strongly supportive of Israel, and pro-Palestinian protests are small. A handful of protests are planned this week, with attendance estimated at up to 3,000.

A pro-Palestinian protest on Tuesday afternoon initially ​expected to involve around 500 people fizzled out, only drawing about 30.

Irish broadcaster RTE referred back to its statement in December that it would be "unconscionable" to take ‌part.

Israel often alleges a global smear campaign against it.

At least 1,200 people were killed in the October 7 attack, most of them civilians. Israel responded by launching an assault on the enclave that killed more than 72,000 ‌Palestinians, mostly civilians, and left much of Gaza in ruins.

Israel's contestant last year, Yuval ⁠Raphael - a survivor of the attack - ⁠came second thanks to a massive public ​vote.

Its contestant this year, Noam Bettan, has no obvious political connotation but did ⁠receive a formal warning on Saturday ‌for posting videos instructing the public to vote for him ​10 times, the maximum allowed.

Contest Director Martin Green told Reuters he hoped those boycotting would return.

"They are members of our family, right? We miss them," he said, adding: "We remain in dialogue to see if we can find pathways for them back."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.