Eurovision: the grand final line-up

Hazel Brugger, left, and Sandra Studer are hosting the Eurovision 2025 semi-finals

The 26 countries taking part in Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest grand final, are now known, with 20 now having qualified from this week's semifinals.

Ten countries went through from Tuesday's first semi-final, while five were eliminated following votes cast by viewers.

The final line-up was completed after Thursday's second semifinal, when 10 countries progressed and six were knocked out.

The so-called "Big Five" -- Eurovision's main financial backers France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom -- have guaranteed spots in the final, alongside hosts Switzerland.

Here are the 26 countries, their acts and their songs competing for Eurovision glory on Saturday at the St. Jakobshalle arena in the Swiss city of Basel:

-- Albania: Shkodra Elektronike, "Zjerm"

-- Armenia: Parg, "Survivor"

-- Austria: JJ, "Wasted Love"

-- Estonia: Tommy Cash, "Espresso Macchiato"

-- Denmark: Sissal, "Hallucination"

-- Finland: Erika Vikman, "Ich Komme"

-- France: Louane, "Maman"

-- Germany: Abor & Tynna, "Baller"

-- Greece: Klavdia, "Asteromata"

-- Iceland: Vaeb, "Roa"

-- Israel: Yuval Raphael, "New Day Will Rise"

-- Italy: Lucio Corsi, "Volevo Essere Un Duro"

-- Latvia: Tautumeitas, "Bur Man Laimi"

-- Lithuania: Katarsis, "Tavo akys"

-- Luxembourg: Laura Thorn, "La Poupee Monte Le Son"

-- Malta: Miriana Conte, "Serving"

-- Netherlands: Claude, "C'est la Vie"

-- Norway: Kyle Alessandro, "Lighter"

-- Poland: Justyna Steczkowska, "Gaja"

-- Portugal: Napa, "Deslocado"

-- San Marino: Gabry Ponte, "Tutta l'Italia"

-- Spain: Melody, "Esa Diva"

-- Sweden: KAJ, "Bara Bada Bastu"

-- Switzerland: Zoe Me, "Voyage"

-- Ukraine: Ziferblat, "Bird of Pray"

-- United Kingdom: Remember Monday, "What the Hell Just Happened?"

