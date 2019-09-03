Everything you need to know about Disney Deluxe

By Emily Clemenson

You may have heard of Disney+, the upcoming streaming service launching initially in Canada, the United States, and the Netherlands in November 2019. Interestingly, it appears that the Disney Deluxe is unrelated to Disney+. Tony Ellison, Walt Disney Japan Vice President & General Manager of North Asia Media, told Cinema Today that Disney Deluxe came out of a special relationship between Disney and Docomo. That being said, Disney Deluxe is a bit of a sneak peek of what’s to come in Disney+.

What’s Included?

The content on Disney Deluxe is incredible. The lists aren’t as endlessly scrollable as Netflix or Hulu, but every category is appealing to my Disney-loving brain. Disney Princesses, Mickey Mouse, old and new Star Wars, Pixar movies, Disney/Pixar movies, and every short film I can think of (and many I haven’t seen) are available. And don’t even get me started on the Marvel section!

Knowing Japanese Will Help

The one downside is that the website and app are only available in Japanese. I can’t read Japanese well enough to navigate without relying on Google Translate, which adds an extra step into my searching. I want to make sure I’m choosing the original Little Mermaid, and not a sequel or the TV show. There are basic search filters to narrow down the results to only movies, or only short films, which you can search in English.

The content on Disney Deluxe is extensive. Be aware that sometimes the Japanese name for a movie is different from the English name! Case-in-point: Fashionable Cat (Aristocats), Mighty So (the Thor franchise), Remember Me (Coco), I Became An Adult With Pooh (the new Christopher Robin) and Micro Kids (Honey, I Shrunk the Kids).

Step 1: Sign In With Your d Account

As I had previously mentioned, because Disney Deluxe is associated with Docomo, you will need a d Account in order to sign up for Disney Deluxe. You’ll have to choose from one of the following three scenarios:

I have an account: Click the red「ログイン」(login) button and proceed with your existing account. I don’t have an account, but I use Docomo: Turn off the Wi-Fi, click on the red button labeled 「ドコモのケータイ回線のお持ちのお客さま」, and follow the instructions. I don’t have Docomo or a d Account: Click on the gray button labeled 「ドコモのケータイ回線をお持ちでないお客さま」and follow the instructions to create an account.

