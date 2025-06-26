Ex-Johnny's group Tokio to disband after scandal revelation

Japanese pop group Tokio, formerly part of Johnny & Associates Inc., said Wednesday it has decided to disband following member Taichi Kokubun's hiatus over a misconduct scandal, according to a statement on its official website.

The all-male group is widely known in Japan for its support for Fukushima Prefecture following the 2011 nuclear crisis. It debuted under the talent agency but later left after hundreds of sexual abuse allegations surfaced against the agency's late founder Johnny Kitagawa.

"We decided it would be difficult to regain trust and continue receiving support as a group," the group posted on its official website.

Last week, Kokubun, 50, said he was indefinitely suspending his activities in a press release from his office, also named Tokio.

Neither Kokubun nor his office has elaborated on what the breaches entailed, but a source close to the matter said they involved behavior that could be considered sexual harassment.

After the 2011 accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the then five-member group helped promote local agricultural products through commercials, as their variety program had featured them engaging in farming in the prefecture.

Kokubun's hiatus comes amid a recent sexual scandal involving former TV host Masahiro Nakai, who also belonged to Johnny & Associates. Another former Tokio member, Tatsuya Yamaguchi, left the group in 2018 after he forcibly kissed a high school girl at his home.

