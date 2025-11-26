Ex-Tokio pop group member apologizes in 1st press conference since hiatus

A member of the Japanese all-male former pop group Tokio apologized Wednesday for conduct deemed a compliance breach that led to his removal from a television program, in his first press conference since announcing a hiatus in June.

Taichi Kokubun was removed from "The Tetsuwan Dash," a variety program aired by Nippon Television Network Corp. and fronted by the members of Tokio. Neither Kokubun nor the TV network has elaborated on what the breaches entailed, citing a need to protect individual privacy.

"Please allow me to sincerely apologize to those I hurt with my actions," said Kokubun, who has suspended all his activities indefinitely. The pop group Tokio has already disbanded.

Kokubun said he has been seeking to hold talks with the TV network over ways to apologize to those concerned and explain himself, "but to this day, nothing has been resolved."

Lawyer Masaru Komoda, who was present with Kokubun at the press conference, said the network has urged them not to disclose details.

"I felt very shaken and was not at all calm. My mind went blank," Kokubun said, recalling when he was first notified of his removal from the program, adding that he could "not imagine" reentering the entertainment industry.

Nippon Television said after Kokubun's press conference that it places priority on protecting privacy, adding that it is difficult to meet his request to review the details of the case to determine whether the compliance breach identified by the network matches what he believes he did.

Kokubun debuted with the then five-member Tokio in 1994 and has had an extensive career in television and radio. After the Fukushima nuclear crisis in 2011, he helped promote local farming produce by appearing in commercials.

Last month, he filed a complaint with the Japan Federation of Bar Associations seeking protection of his human rights, calling the network's move to remove him over past misconduct problematic.

He alleged that he was not informed of the specific facts that led to the disciplinary action, which prevented him from providing explanations to the public and resulted in his dismissal from other programs and in sponsors terminating contracts.

Japan's entertainment industry has been rocked by scandals in recent years. A sexual misconduct scandal at Fuji Television Network Inc. led popular former TV host Masahiro Nakai to retire.

The management agency that both Kokubun and Nakai once belonged to, formerly called Johnny & Associates Inc., came under scrutiny over hundreds of sexual abuse allegations against its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

