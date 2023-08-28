Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yasushi Hashida, a former member of Japanese pop group Johnny's Junior, is one of several former agency members who say they were abused by the late Johnny Kitagawa. Photo: AP file
entertainment

External team to present findings on Johnny's abuse claims handling

TOKYO

An external investigative team set up by Japan's top male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc said Monday it will hold a press conference Tuesday to present the findings of its probe into the handling of sexual abuse allegations against the company's late founder.

The team, which has interviewed former agency members over accusations they have made against Johnny Kitagawa, said it will also unveil proposals for preventing such cases from happening at the company again.

Set up in May, the investigative team includes a former prosecutor general, a psychiatrist and a practicing clinical psychologist. It is also looking into similar accusations leveled against a former male staff member.

The agency, headed by Kitagawa's niece, Julie Keiko Fujishima, has said that it will hold a press conference "as soon as possible" on the measures it will implement based on the team's proposals.

Kitagawa was one of the Japanese entertainment industry's most powerful figures before his death in 2019. Sexual misconduct claims against him have received fresh attention after a BBC documentary released in March interviewed some of his alleged victims, with more having come forward after it aired.

The allegations surrounding Kitagawa have also caught the attention of the United Nations, which dispatched a working group to Japan from July through early August, during which it also conducted its own interviews with the alleged victims.

The group's full report following its probe is scheduled to be submitted to the Human Rights Council in June 2024.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

