Film legend Delon is buried as fans mourn

A prison officer delivers a wreath to the gates of Alain Delon's estate south of Paris

By Tom MASSON and Jean-Francois GUYOT i

Film legend Alain Delon was buried on Saturday in a private funeral attended by his children, relatives and close friends as fans mourned outside the gates of his country estate where he was laid to rest near his beloved dogs.

The 88-year-old star of such classics as "Le Samourai" and "Purple Noon", who was once described as "Europe's James Dean", died on Sunday.

French police had set up roadblocks near the manor in the village of Douchy, with the airspace overhead also closed for the entire weekend.

The 50 or so mourners allowed into the estate's private chapel had to leave their mobile phones at the door to ensure strict privacy.

Veteran Italian actress Claudia Cardinale, 86, who starred opposite Delon in "The Leopard", was "too sad" to come, her agent told AFP.

"They ask me to put into words (the grief)," she said after his death, "but the sadness is too intense".

But Rosalie van Breemen, Delon's ex-wife and mother of his children Anouchka and Alain-Fabien, was present, sources close to proceedings told AFP.

Fans had left countless floral tributes and cards at the manor gates all week, with around a hundred people gathered there on Saturday to say goodbye.

"I wanted to pay him homage, even from behind the gates, on the day of the funeral, as a symbolic gesture," Marie-Christine Guibert, a neighbour, told AFP.

"I really had to be here," said Maxime Ducharme, 28. "I inherited a passion for Delon from my parents."

Delon's three children -- who were with him when he died -- told AFP that they were "extremely touched by the fervor and affection shown by his fans in France and across the world."

Since his death, France has been paying homage to Delon, one of the country's biggest but most divisive stars.

He was one of the last living legends of a golden era of French cinema in the 1960s.

While he had legions of fans around the world, Delon's relations with women caused controversy. His sons accused him of domestic violence, which Delon denied while admitting to slapping women.

The actor also drew criticism for supporting Jean-Marie Le Pen, co-founder of the far-right National Front, and for his opposition to same-sex relationships.

Feminists were appalled by the lifetime achievement award the Cannes Film Festival gave him in 2019.

Delon lived his later years largely as a recluse, though his personal life kept him in the headlines.

In 2023, his three children filed a complaint against his live-in assistant Hiromi Rollin, accusing her of harassment and threatening behavior.

The siblings went on to wage a public battle in the media and the courts, arguing over his health, which worsened after a stroke in 2019.

Even in death, he was still making headlines after it emerged that he asked for his favorite dog to be put down and buried with him.

But his longtime friend and fellow 1960s screen icon Brigitte Bardot said the Belgian malinois called Loubo would be spared.

"The family of Alain Delon have confirmed to us that they will take care of him. Loubo will of course not be euthanised," her foundation said on the X social media platform.

French TV presenter Stephane Bern said Delon's wish to be buried with his dogs was very him, comparing him to Frederick the Great of Prussia who did the same.

It was a gesture "of majesty and panache", he said, "very Delon, worthy of a Leopard who had become a misanthrope."

"I have absolutely no fear of death," the actor insisted in 2011, posing for photographs outside the tomb where he intended to be buried.

Despite his reputation as an inveterate womaniser both on and off the screen, Delon, a Catholic, said his "mad passion" was for the Virgin Mary.

"She is the woman I love most in the world," he said, "the one I talk most to."

© 2024 AFP