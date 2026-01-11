Fashion takes center stage on Golden Globes red carpet

Lisa arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By BEATRICE DUPUY

Celebrities will have to hold onto their gowns and watch their step as they pose for photos on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet. Like the Met Gala, fashion stars are lining the steps for their picture-perfect moment.

Lisa of Blackpink arrived on the carpet Sunday in a semi-sheer goth-inspired look.

While some fashionistas were predicting white as the color of the night after several celebrities chose it for the Critics Choice Movie Awards, there were several pops of color and black early on at the Globes.

“Nobody Wants This” actor Justine Lupe glimmered in a powder pink Giorgio Armani Privé crinoline gown dripping in crystals.

“Sinners” star Wunmi Mosaku stunned in a flowy yellow Matthew Reisman gown. The mother-to-be revealed her baby bump on the carpet.

“Sinners” is up for several nominations including best motion picture.

Actor Brittany Snow arrived on the carpet looking bridal in a strapless designer Danielle Frankel dress with a sheer outer layer that showed off a fitted silhouette underneath.

The 83rd Golden Globes gives a glimpse into how A-listers and rising stars will each showcase their original take on fashion. Since 1944, the show has honored the best in film and television, and for the first time, podcasters have been added to the awards lineup.

While some celebrities opt for embodying old Hollywood glamour (think opera gloves and cinched waists), others opt for a modern flair. Last year, actor Ayo Edebiri wore a gray custom Loewe suit and gold feather necklace in an homage to Julia Roberts’ famous Golden Globes look in 1990.

The carpet — at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California — is a chance for nominees to make a statement, though some are beholden to fashion houses who pay them as ambassadors.

With millions of eyes watching, the carpet gives celebrities a chance to show off their fashion prowess. Stylists pull archival looks for their stars or fresh off the runway couture designs. Either way, the carpet provides significant exposure for fashion houses and brands.

It’s not only womenswear that takes center stage. Increasingly, male nominees are bringing their own individual flourishes to the carpet, like Adrien Brody with his glimmery brooches and Colman Domingo’s colorful and bold fashion takes.

Timothée Chalamet, who is nominated for “Marty Supreme,” has become one-to-watch for his fashion choices over the years. Fashion has played a large part in the movie’s publicity, with Chalamet’s celebrity friends wearing “Marty Supreme” jackets throughout the press tour. On Chalamet's promotion tour for the film, Kylie Jenner wore matching bright orange looks based off the shade used for the table tennis balls Marty wanted to make happen in the movie. Fans of the two are eager to see if they'll pose together on the carpet Sunday.

Beyond the ball gowns and tuxedos, a star’s accessories tell a story of their own. Zendaya revealed some personal news at last year’s Golden Globes. She showed off a large cushion-cut diamond on the carpet to announce her engagement to Tom Holland.

The fashion continues off the carpet and into the ceremony. Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the Golden Globes for the second time. Glaser made history last year as the first female solo host. Last year, Glaser had more than seven outfit changes throughout the night while she poked fun at the nominees and her celebrity friends in the audience.

Around 10 million people tuned into the show last year, according to Dick Clark Productions. The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be televised live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

