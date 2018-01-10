Feminists and Weinstein accuser lash Deneuve for attack on #MeToo

Feminists and one of the women who accused Harvey Weinstein of rape turned on actress Catherine Deneuve Wednesday after she signed an open letter attacking the #MeToo movement for leading a witch-hunt against men.
France's legendary star Deneuve and some 100 other women put their names to a declaration condemning the avalanche of "denunciations" that has followed claims that the Hollywood producer sexually assaulted women over decades.
But Italian actress Asia Argento, who was among the first to accuse Weinstein, led a backlash, tweeting: "Deneuve and other French women tell the world how their interiorised misogyny has lobotomised them to the point of no return."
A group of leading French feminists also excoriated her in a counterblast letter to French radio, branding her and the other signatories as "apologists for rape".
To say that #MeToo was puritanical and driven by a "hatred of men" was "contemptuous" of the victims of abuse and harassment, the feminists insisted, accusing them of trying to "slam back the lid" blown off by the Weinstein scandal.
They claimed most of the women who signed the letter to Le Monde daily were "recidivists in defending child abusers", a reference to film director Roman Polanski, who Deneuve has supported in his long fight against extradition to the U.S. on rape charges.
"Their letter is like a tired old uncle who doesn't understand what is happening," the feminists said.
"The (male chauvinist) pigs and their allies have reason to be worried. Their old world is fast disappearing," they added.
The Deneuve letter had complained that "men have been punished summarily, forced out of their jobs when all they did was touch someone's knee or try to steal a kiss."
It was also signed by Catherine Millet, whose explicit 2002 memoir, "The Sexual Life of Catherine M.", was a defense of libertine lifestyles.
Reaction on social media was equally vociferous.
The letter's assertions that being "fondled on a metro... was a non-event" to some women, and a man's right to hit on a woman was fundamental to sexual freedom, sparked particular fury.
"Catherine Deneuve might have very different opinions about harassment if she weren't an extraordinarily beautiful, very rich white woman living in a bubble of heightened privilege. And had some empathy," tweeted New York Times cartoonist Colleen Doran.
America novelist Laila Lalami said such thinking was "the clearest explanation yet of how men like Woody Allen and Harvey Weinstein lasted."
"Would Catherine Deneuve be rushing to the defense of men who 'try to steal a kiss' if these men had been North African?" she added.
But not all were hostile. American academic Christina Sommers, author of "Who Stole Feminism?", said Deneuve was calling out "the excesses of the #MeToo crusade".© 2018 AFP
16 Comments
Login to comment
Daniel Naumoff
My gratitude to the brave and just female representative.
Speed
Gotta hand it to Denueve for speaking her mind. Hard to do so in this hardline attitude that the MeToo movement has become. Not all women feel the same way about this issue.
maybeperhapsyes
Thank you ladies. Not saying Mr W is innocent or not, but there is a lot of hypocrisy within the #metoo movement.
Burning Bush
Thanks to the metoo movement, romance, flirting and edgy jokes are completely dead in the workplace.
Companies like NBC are now requiring all staff to report all interoffice relationships to HR. And the policy requires everybody to rat on everybody else. So if you know 2 coworkers are dating and you don’t report them you will get fired.
Draconian
goldorak
Thought they (the 100) made some very valid points in their open letter but they were also clumsy and imo unnecessarily indignant at times. I liked that they wanted women especially young girls to be stronger and feel empowered i.e. learn to say NO to men when they feel they're being harassed, something most victims were still unable to do in 2018 (!).
Also agree with them when they said the #metoo movement infantilises women i.e. assuming women are incapable of saying NO, fight back and are in fact perennial victims.
Didn't agree with them re courtship & sexual harassment and thought they insisted far too much on the so called 'blurry line' between the two. Perpetrators know/should know the difference between flirting & harassment.
tmarie
I think what amazes me most with the entire "Me too" thing is the response from many men who clearly are looking back at some of their behaviour and are wondering if they will be called out next. Yes, perhaps some women are "going too far" but at the same time, "stealing a kiss" is sexual assault. Ask yourself this straight guys, if a gay guy who outweighed out by about 10-20 kgs did all these things to you, how comfortable would you feel? Would you be shocked? Would you be asking yourself if you thought you gave out signals that made this guy think it was okay to touch you? Would you be angry? Some of you could brush it off. I'm guessing many of you would question what happened.
Nothing wrong with flirting IF the flirting is welcomed. And yes, people SHOULD shut down behaviour that isn't welcome but you know, when you have women getting killed for rejecting a guy, have been raised to be nice and never upset anyone, get told you are an ugly cow for for calling someone out, it's hard to tell someone off when their advances are not wanted. So many women do that little laugh and smile while instead all they are thinking is "Get away from me." You know what would help? MEN realizing that women are not comfortable and stepping in to stop it. There is a reason why women go out in large groups. It's because someone KNEW whomever you were hitting on didn't want you to be hitting on them!) and there is a reason why "me too" is so widely being praised by many women. Help us guys because many of you ARE good but the bad ones are causing issues.
And it should be mentioned it's not just women who are victims. Corey Feldman is finally being taken seriously because of "me too".
Strangerland
And that, I should add, is the bigger picture for me. Finding a solution that fixes the problem without creating a new one. It should be the bigger picture for you too. Men are not the enemy. Those who assault and rape are.
Wakarimasen
As is often the case these days, a debate about important issue descends into mutual name calling and insults. I await the response from the "100" with bated breath.
In the meantime the empty gestures and moralizing turn this from a possible social change movement into a celebrity attention seeking fest.
dcog9065
You can bet these ladies' responses would be quite different if they had been the victim of sexual assault or didn't enjoy being the object of sexual attention from some men. An extremely ill-advised letter TBH
Strangerland
Except that this comment from that post is framing men as the enemy.
Sometimes it's not because of that. I've had women whose friends have stopped us from becoming more intimate tell me after the fact that it bothered them as much as me that their friend blocked us. Your absolute statement paints this as not being a possibility.
I agree, men should be supporting women with this issue. And I would also say that women should be careful not to demonize all of us for the actions of some.
tmarie
You focused on the one thing you took issue with because of YOU wanted to defend YOUR actions in the past. Again, bigger picture. It's not all about you. More so with this topic.
Moderator
Readers, no bickering please. Focus your comments on the story and not at each other.
FizzBit
Looks like Michael Douglas is the next Hollywood star in the line of fire with a 30 year old accusation. I'm wondering if there might have been a blackmailing attempt.
Burning Bush
Currently, the social norm is basically that the onus of initiating courtship falls on men, which seems to be the crux of the problem here.
How about switching it, put all the onus of courtship onto women?
Only women will be allowed to approach guys, not the other way around.
Problem solved.
Strangerland
Yes, I did. I've clearly laid out the reasons why I took issue with it above.
And you have now ignored all of my comments and rather than dealing with the points I've laid out, go on to try to attack me by making up some supposed action I've done in the past. Now let's think this through, you literally have no idea what I have or haven't done in my past. None. So by making this claim, you show that you think all men are guilty of assault/rape, as there is literally nothing in reality that could have led to you knowing of some actions I did or did not take in my past.
And this is the problem I have, back to my taking issue with 'one thing'. You are going to the extreme of misandry, in order to fight against the extreme of misogyny.
The bigger picture is that this problem needs to be solved without creating other problems. One extreme does not fix another.
Strangerland
Women are already allowed to approach guys in the west. I don't know about in your country Russia though.
And on top of this, you seem to be suggesting the same thing that tmarie is - that you can fix an extreme using an extreme.