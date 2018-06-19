Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
entertainment

Fighting game 'Jump Force' pits heroes from Shonen Jump in a crossover brawl of epic proportions

By Koh Ruide, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Whether it’s "Bleach" or "Hunter X Hunter," manga magazine Shonen Jump boasts an impressive lineup of series with the most action-packed scenes that have left readers thirsting for more.

And when fighting game "Jump Force" was unveiled this year at video game convention E3, it promised an experience fans would never forget. After all, it was an epic fighting crossover crammed with legendary heroes and villains from "Naruto," "One Piece" and "Dragon Ball."

▼ The awesome reveal trailer floored us.

▼ Here’s actual gameplay footage of Goku, Luffy, Naruto, Zoro and Sasuke.

Never before has there been a roster as awesome as this, with characters who fire crackling balls of energy, summon a monstrous nine-tailed fox, and pummel adversaries with stretchy limbs.

As heroes and villains slug it out in beautifully-crafted arenas, characters can be ejected out of one battlefield and into the next when hit by particularly strong attacks.

▼ It sure feels good to smash Frieza’s face in with Six Paths Sage Mode Naruto.

14.jpg

▼ Although sometimes it’s so flashy that you can’t see what’s happening.

23.jpg

"Jump Force" is still in early development, and hopefully any problems can be ironed out before its scheduled release next year.

The entire roster also hasn’t been announced yet, but judging from the end of the reveal trailer, perhaps fans can look forward to Light Yagami from "Death Note" joining the fray. Throw in characters from other Shonen Jump heavyweight series like "Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure," "Bleach," "Rurouni Kenshin" or "Gintama" and it’ll be a fighting game like none other.

Source: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe via Otakomu

