Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Filipino director's work wins top award in Short Shorts Film Festival

0 Comments
TOKYO

A film by a Filipino director that depicts the social divisions of society against the backdrop of a golf course on Monday won the top prize for one of Asia's largest short film festivals.

The film titled "Filipiniana" by Rafael Manuel received the George Lucas Award, or the Grand Prix award, for this year's Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia that ended after running for over a week in Tokyo in a hybrid format amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The roughly 24-minute film tells the story of a young girl newly employed at a golf course and her attempts to look for loopholes to challenge the system.

In an online acceptance speech at the festival's closing ceremony, Manuel said he is "grateful" for receiving this award and that "we need cinema to remind us of the empathy and patience that is required for us to stay connected" now more than ever amid the pandemic.

The festival is the only international short film festival in Asia that is eligible to nominate four films to compete in the following year's Academy Awards.

The event kicked off on June 11, combining screenings at venues in Tokyo and online amid the pandemic. It has been held annually since it was founded by Japanese actor Tetsuya Bessho in 1999.

An award recognizing films shot by a smartphone was given to "viewers:1" directed by Yosuke Kobayashi and Daigo Hariya under a new smartphone film competition category established by the festival for the first time this year.

The film tells the story of a man who video streams himself in solitude after "something" happens to the human race, wandering about the city ruins for one single viewer he has.

An animated film "Picnic" that follows a rabbit's disastrous day after coming for a picnic on a warm and beautiful day, received an award given to recognize young, promising filmmakers in Japan. Its director, Yuki Kusama, said he wants to someday work in Hollywood.

Celebrities who graced the ceremony included Japanese film director Naomi Kawase, winner of several Cannes awards.

Online screenings of some short films are slated to last through June 30.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo