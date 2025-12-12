Film about Japanese journalist's rape screens domestically despite dispute

"Black Box Diaries," a documentary by Japanese journalist Shiori Ito detailing her experience of sexual assault, was released in Japan on Friday, nearly two years after its world premiere at a film festival.

The Academy Award-nominated film, screened at a cinema complex in Tokyo, is a revised version with edits to certain parts following a dispute over unauthorized use of some materials, for which Ito has apologized.

The work, nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film at this year's Academy Awards, details the events that led Ito to accuse former TV reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi of raping her after they dined together in Tokyo in 2015. He denies the allegation.

After prosecutors declined to indict Yamaguchi due to a lack of evidence, Ito filed a damages suit and wrote a book about her experiences, making her a symbol of Japan's #MeToo movement.

Ito won the damages suit against Yamaguchi, with the Supreme Court finalizing a ruling that found there had been sexual intercourse without consent.

After debuting at the Sundance Film Festival in the United States in January 2024 and going on to be widely screened overseas, the film's domestic release was delayed as lawyers, including those who represented Ito in a civil lawsuit over the case, said that she broke a pledge to protect sources by using certain footage and audio.

Ito issued an apology in October, saying that she filmed the account of a taxi driver describing what he saw before the incident without obtaining his consent. She said some parts of the footage she filmed were revised in the Japanese market version.

In her statement, Ito also expressed gratitude to the taxi driver for accepting her apology and allowing the use of the new version of the scene.

Meanwhile, lawyer Yoko Nishihiro, who formerly represented Ito, said in a statement Thursday that legal issues have not been resolved.

The lawyers have been arguing that the film also used without approval security camera footage from the hotel into which she was allegedly dragged by Yamaguchi and a recording of conversations with a detective.

"I do not consider the film to have a 'public interest' (value)," Nishihiro said. "I have to say the film contains serious human rights issues."

© KYODO