Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, is a view of the recently restored facade of the Saban Building from the corner of Fairfax and Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. After 8 years and 13,000 donors including the likes of Barbra Streisand and Steven Spielberg, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has reached and exceeded its pre-fundraising goal. Academy Museum director and president Bill Kramer said Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, that the new museum has raised $388 million. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Film Academy Museum completes pre-fundraising goal

0 Comments
By LINDSEY BAHR
LOS ANGELES

It took eight years and 13,000 donors including the likes of Barbra Streisand and Steven Spielberg, but the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has reached and exceeded its pre-fundraising goal. Academy Museum director and president Bill Kramer said Friday that the new museum has raised $388 million.

A donation from the LAIKA, the film company behind “Coraline,” helped push the campaign over the finish line, adding to the contributions of many Hollywood studios, private individuals and companies. The largest single contribution came from Haim and Cheryl Saban, who gave $50 million.

The fundraising campaign was chaired by Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger and co-chaired by Annette Bening and Tom Hanks. Iger said in a statement that reaching the goal means “the way ahead is clear” to move full speed toward opening in April.

Located in Los Angeles at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, the Academy Museum is set to open on April 30, five days after the 93rd Academy Awards. An inaugural exhibit will celebrate the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog