Film on Japan's controversial WWII biological warfare unit opens in China

A movie telling the story of the Imperial Japanese Army's notorious Unit 731 was released in China on Thursday, the 94th anniversary of the Mukden Incident near Shenyang that led to Japan's occupation of the nation's northeast through 1945.

The film "Evil Unbound" is one of several war-themed works that have been screened in China this year, which marks 80 years since Japan's defeat in World War II.

Its release, which had been postponed from the original date of July 31, came after Beijing on Sept. 3 celebrated its victory in what it calls the 1937-1945 War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression. China staged a massive military parade in the capital's Tiananmen Square to mark the occasion.

Chinese moviegoers have eagerly awaited the film about the Harbin-based unit, which according to historians conducted biological and chemical warfare research in China during World War II. The movie has reportedly racked up over 100 million yuan ($14 million) in presale box office revenue.

In addition to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, the movie was set to be shown in Australia and New Zealand from Thursday, the United States and Canada from Friday, followed by South Korea in November.

The film will also be screened in Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, Britain, Germany and France, according to the movie's official account on Weibo, China's equivalent of X.

Another Chinese film, "Dead to Rights," which depicts the 1937 Nanjing Massacre by Japanese troops, topped the summer box office after its release on July 25, adding to concerns about growing anti-Japanese sentiment.

Thursday was also the first anniversary of the stabbing of a 10-year-old Japanese boy in Shenzhen, southern China, that occurred while he was on his way to a Japanese school. He died from his wounds on Sept. 19 last year.

On Sept. 18, 1931, Japanese troops bombed a railroad track near Shenyang -- an event that marked the start of the Mukden Incident, also known as the Manchurian Incident, which preceded Japan's invasion of northeastern China.

The Shenzhen Japanese school was closed on Thursday's anniversary, while some other Japanese schools in China switched to online classes.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing has warned of rising anti-Japan sentiment in China, urging its nationals to take measures to protect their safety, especially when out with children.

