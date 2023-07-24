Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Film-Toronto Film Festival
Anna Kendrick appears at the premiere of "Alice, Darling" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, 2022, left, and Chris Pine appears at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023. Kendrick and Pine will make their directorial debut with films "Woman of the Hour" and "Poolman" respectively, premiering at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. (AP Photo)
entertainment

Films directed by Chris Pine, Anna Kendrick to premiere at Toronto festival

0 Comments
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK

The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup to its 48th edition on Monday, even if remains unclear if stars will be there to walk red carpets due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes.

Among the films making their world premieres at TIFF this year are Craig Gillespie's GameStop drama “Dumb Money,” with Paul Dano and Pete Davidson; Ellen Kuras' “Lee,” starring Kate Winslet at war photographer Lee Miller and Tony Goldwyn's Ezra," with Robert De Niro and Rose Byrne.

Also headed to Toronto are Michael Keaton's “Knox Goes Away,” starring Al Pacino and James Marsden; Kristen Scott Thomas' “North Star,” featuring Scarlett Johansson and Sienna Miller; David Yates' Netflix drama “Pain Hustlers,” starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans; and Maggie Betts' “The Burial,” with Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.

Those films, and many more including directorial debuts by Anna Kendrick ("Woman of the Hour") and Chris Pine ("Poolman"), will make up some of the gala premieres at TIFF, the largest film festival in North America.

The festival is a key platform for Hollywood to debut its fall fare and awards hopefuls. But like the Venice Film Festival, which begins about a week before TIFF launches on Sept 7, Toronto organizers are anxiously following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

While those strikes continue, actors and writers are prohibited by their unions from promoting their films. TIFF will go forward, regardless, but an ongoing strike would sap the festival of A-listers and surely lessen the usual cacophony of buzz emanating from Toronto.

The strike has already led to one of Venice's top titles — Luca Guadagnino's “Challengers,” starring Zendaya — to pull out as the festival's opening night selection and postpone its release to April.

Other major titles coming to TIFF include Alexander Payne's “The Holdovers,” starring Paul Giamatti as a boarding school professor; Richard Linklater’s “Hitman,” an action comedy starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona; Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s “Nyad,” starring Annette Bening as long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad; Mahalia Belo's “The We End Start From,” starring Jodie Comer as a mother fleeing a flooded London; and Ethan Hawke's “Wildcat,” featuring his daughter, Maya Hawke, as author Flannery O'Connor.

TIFF previously announced that Taika Waititi’s soccer comedy “ Next Goal Wins " will open this year's festival, which runs through Sept. 17.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo