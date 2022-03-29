Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taylor Hawkins, shown here at the Lollapalooza 2022 music festival in Santiago, died suddenly at the age of 50 Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Foo Fighters cancel tour after Taylor Hawkins death

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Foo Fighters on Tuesday announced the cancellation of all scheduled tour dates "in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins."

Hawkins, the 50-year-old drummer for the Grammy award-winning rock group, died over the weekend in a hotel in Bogota shortly before the band was set to perform at the Festival Estereo Picnic on the city's outskirts.

In its statement posted to social media, Foo Fighters said "we're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned."

"Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

It is unclear whether any members of Foo Fighters, the group founded by lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, will still attend Sunday's Grammys, where they had been slated to perform.

The band is nominated for three awards, Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song at the upcoming gala.

Preliminary toxicology tests found that Hawkins had drugs including opioids in his system before he died, but Colombian investigators did not specify whether the mix caused his death.

As part of one of the world's most influential and critically lauded alternative rock bands, Hawkins was known for his on-stage charisma and classic rock-inspired beats, which he once said were influenced by legends like Phil Collins and Queen's Roger Taylor.

Foo Fighters celebrated their 25th anniversary last year in a pandemic-delayed tour and had most recently produced "Studio 666," a rock-and-roll horror movie.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog