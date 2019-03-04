Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Atsuko Maeda poses on the red carpet at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong in March 2017. Photo: REUTERS file
entertainment

Former AKB48 singer Maeda gives birth to baby boy

1 Comment
TOKYO

Atsuko Maeda, an original member of the all-girl pop group AKB48, has given birth to a baby boy, her first child, her husband said Monday.

"I'd like to report that a baby boy was safely born the other day," Ryo Katsuji, a 32-year-old actor and Maeda's husband, posted to his Instagram account Monday morning, adding that both mother and baby are in good health.

Maeda, 27, a native of Chiba Prefecture, married Katsuji in July last year.

She was voted AKB48's most popular member in an annual fan poll in 2009 and 2011. She later left the group, formed in 2005, to pursue an acting career.

Katsuji, born in Tokyo, has appeared in various TV dramas, movies and theater productions, including the hit series "Amachan," which was aired on Japanese public broadcaster NHK in 2013.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Congratulations to ALL the new families of babies born "the other day" too!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Adventures

12 Strawberry Picking Locations In And Near Tokyo To Visit This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Urahara: The Best Of Harajuku’s Hidden Backstreets

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo