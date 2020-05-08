Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
entertainment

Former Bad Company singer Brian Howe dies in Florida at 66

0 Comments
LAKE PLACID, Fla.

Brian Howe, the former lead singer of the British rock band Bad Company, died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his Florida home. He was 66.

Howe’s friend and manager, Paul Easton, confirmed the rocker's passing in a statement.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon, Brian Howe,” Easton said.

Howe was found suffering from cardiac arrest at his Lake Placid, Florida, home, according to the statement. Rescue workers were able to have a short conversation with him, but Howe slipped away and didn't regain consciousness.

The Portsmouth, England, native began his U.S. career with Ted Nugent’s “Penetrator” album, which was released in 1984. Howe joined Bad Company in 1986 after the group's original singer, Paul Rodgers, left.

The band's second Howe-era album, 1988's "Dangerous Age,” went gold with more than 500,000 sales. The 1990 album, “Holy Water,” attained Top 40 and platinum status by selling more than one million copies.

Howe left Bad Company in 1994 to pursue a solo career. He continued to tour with his band until earlier this year, when the coronavirus pandemic forced virtually all live performances to stop.

“I feel we are all put in this world for a reason,” Howe's son Michael said in a statement. “The passion for music was my father’s, and I am so happy that his legacy will live on.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Entrepreneurs On The Rise

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Saisho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Video Conference? How To Look Your Best For The Camera

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 18, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Shouldn’t Go to an Animal Cafe in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

Yuhi No Ato: A Depiction Of Adoption And Fostering In Japan

Savvy Tokyo