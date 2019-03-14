Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Maki Goto Photo: YOUTUBE
entertainment

Former Morning Musume singer Maki Goto apologizes for extramarital affair

6 Comments
TOKYO

Former Morning Musume singer Maki Goto, 33, who has been married for five years, apologized on her blog this week for having an extramarital affair with a former boyfriend.

Goto posted the apology on Wednesday after the tabloid Shukan Bunshun published a story reporting that last year, she and her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend went to an Apa hotel on at least two occasions. The tabloid reported that the two had first met eight years ago and continued to interact through online games after breaking up.

In her blog, Goto admitted to having an affair with her former boyfriend, saying she had been careless and immature to do so. She apologized for betraying her husband.

Goto’s husband has sued the ex-boyfriend for 3.3 million yen in damages for causing Goto to be unfaithful to him, and has submitted Line messages between Goto and her ex-boyfriend as proof, to the court, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Some of the messages suggest that Goto was being physically abused by her husband and was even considering a divorce, which her ex-boyfriend claimed was justification for their getting together. However, Goto wrote in her blog apology that she had exaggerated what was a quarrel and that she regretted her choice of words.

In her apology, Goto said she “caused great pain to her husband and lacked responsibility as a mother and wife.”

She also wrote that after talking things over with her husband, he had forgiven her and they began to spend more time together as a couple. Goto and her husband have two children, a boy and a girl. She commented, “I will work together with my husband more than ever for the wellbeing of our children and family as a whole.”

Login to comment

Sleeping to the top, has been around media since the age of the opera..

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Remember she's never yours, it's just your turn.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Harvey Weinstein can fit well with the other corrupt media execs here...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Kenji Fujimori Today  04:01 pm JST

Sleeping to the top, has been around media since the age of the opera.

That doesn't make it right.

Besides, this story isn't about "sleeping to the top." It's about someone committing adultery. Someone who is a former group member and isn't "on the top" anymore.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Instead of deleting the crappy comments above, why not just delete the crappy tabloid article.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yes, exactly it is not right at all, hence the remark..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

