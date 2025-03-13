Four-song EP by late singer Faithfull to be released in April

A new four-song EP by British singer and actor Marianne Faithfull, who died in January, is to be released in April, with the title track out on Friday, her family announced.

"As we grieve the loss of Marianne, we are pleased to announce the release of these songs which she worked on during the year before her death," said her son Nicholas Dunbar.

"Marianne lived to create and perform music –- it was her driving force and she never stopped. Right up until the end she was looking forward to this release which now completes and celebrates her remarkable artistic career."

Faithfull was an icon of Swinging Sixties culture and was known for her tempestuous relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

The "Burning Moonlight" EP will be released as a limited-edition vinyl on April 12 and worldwide digitally on June 6.

The EP was originally due to be revealed in February but the announcement was put on hold following the singer's death on January 30.

"We decided to bring the music full circle. One side of the EP would be inspired by her debut pop LP 'Marianne Faithfull' while the flip would honor her folk roots on 'Come My Way'," said the EP's executive producer Andrew Batt.

The title song, available from Friday, is described as a "moving ballad of resilience and acceptance".

"It's a good time to look back," Faithfull said after completing the project, according to the press release. "It helps me to remember all the things I've done. I can't say I'm a particularly nostalgic person, but I am enjoying this period of reflection."

The singer got her first break in 1964, after being discovered by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham.

Her first hit "As Tears Go By" written by Jagger and his fellow Rolling Stone Keith Richards, was followed with a string of successful singles, including "Come And Stay with Me", "This Little Bird" and "Summer Nights".

She also acted in films including "The Girl on a Motorcycle" and theatre productions.

She fell on hard times that included living in a squat and a heroin addiction following the end of her relationship with Jagger in 1970.

But she returned with the classic album "Broken English" in 1979 and later reinvented herself as a jazz and blues singer with 1987's critically acclaimed "Strange Weather".

