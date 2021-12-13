Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kim Kardashian has long taken an interst in legal issues, and visited the White House in 2019 to meet then-president Donald Trump on criminal justice reform Photo: AFP/File
Fourth time lucky: Kim Kardashian passes 'baby bar' law exam

LOS ANGELES

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has passed a law exam in California that puts her one step closer to becoming a lawyer, she said Monday.

The billionaire businesswoman has long cherished a dream of qualifying to practice law, and notched her test success on her fourth attempt.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!," she tweeted, referring to the First Year Law Students' Examination, usually taken after a year of study.

"For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses."

Only law students who do not follow a traditional route -- including those who do not have the requisite years at college -- need to take the "Baby Bar," according to the State Bar of California.

The exam consists of four essays and 100 multiple choice questions on contracts, criminal law and torts, the bar said.

Only around a fifth to a quarter of test-takers pass the exam, state bar figures show.

"I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route," Kardashian said.

"But it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

Kardashian will need to sit two further exams -- and be determined to be of good moral character -- to be allowed to practice law.

The TV star has previously lobbied for criminal justice reform, and for clemency in individual cases. She visited the White House to meet with former President Donald Trump in 2019.

She is not the first member of the family to go into law; her late father Robert Kardashian was part of the legal team that successfully defended athlete-turned-movie-star OJ Simpson against a double murder charge, in one of the most notorious U.S. trials of the 20th century.

"My dad would be so proud & he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would've been my best study partner," Kim Kardashian tweeted Monday.

"I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like him, but he would've been my best cheerleader!"

Kardashian is currently divorcing her estranged husband, musician Kanye West.

U.S. media reported last week that she had applied to a judge to be declared "officially single" and to remove her husband's surname from her current official name, Kim Kardashian-West.

The pair have four children, two of whom were in the audience with their mother last week when West reportedly ad-libbed a plea mid-song for Kardashian to reconcile with him.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

