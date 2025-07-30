 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Texas-born Caleb Landry Jones plays a new "romantic" version of Dracula Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

France's Luc Besson resurrects new 'romantic' Dracula

0 Comments
PARIS

As a director with no affection for the horror genre, France's Luc Besson has made a new version of "Dracula" with American actor Caleb Landry Jones in the principal role as a lovelorn incarnation of the famous vampire.

Besson, best known for "The Fifth Element" and embroiled in sexual assault allegations and financial problems in recent years, has produced what he believes is a "romantic" vision of one of the most notorious Gothic figures.

Titled "Dracula: A Love Story" and based on a relatively minor plotline in the original Bram Stoker book, the 66-year-old director puts Dracula's search for the reincarnation of his late wife at the heart of his story.

"I'm not a fan of horror films, nor of Dracula," Besson told Le Parisien newspaper about his production, which straddles several centuries in the life of the immortal blood-sucking count.

It was sparked by discussions with Landry Jones, the star of "X-Men: First Class", whom Besson directed in his last film, 2023's "Dogman".

"I'd love to do all my films with him. He's a genius," Besson told RMC radio in France this week of the 35-year-old Texas-born actor.

Releasing first in France on Wednesday and then in other European and South American countries over the next month, the film is the biggest-budget French film of the year, according to media reports.

Besson's career and personal finances took a major blow in 2017 with his hugely expensive flop "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets", which cost an estimated $180 million and had an A-list cast that included Rihanna.

The year after, the man behind the popular thrillers "Leon" and "Nikita" faced rape allegations from the Dutch actress Sand van Roy, which he always denied.

The case was dropped without charges after a legal battle that went all the way to France's top court in 2023.

Initial reviews for Besson's "Dracula" are mixed, with Paris Match magazine calling it the "best horror film of the summer" while Le Figaro newspaper said it "unfortunately failed to bring fresh blood to the vampire myth."

The original 1897 book has been adapted over a hundred times to the silver screen, with the two modern classics considered to be the 1958 version by British director Terence Fisher and a 1992 production by Francis Ford Coppola.

Another Gothic literary masterpiece, "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley, is to get another overhaul later this year in a big-budget Netflix-funded production by Guillermo del Toro which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Insane Food Challenges in Japan (If You’re Hungry Enough)

GaijinPot Blog

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel