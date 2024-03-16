Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rumours have swirled that Aya Nakamura could sing at the opening ceremony of the Olympics Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

France probes racist backlash against singer Nakamura over Olympics

0 Comments
PARIS

French investigators have opened an inquiry over alleged racism against French-Malian pop superstar Aya Nakamura following reports she might perform at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, prosecutors said Friday.

The probe follows the filing of a complaint by the France-based International League against Racism and Antisemitism (LICRA) on Wednesday, they said.

The 28-year-old superstar is known worldwide for hits like "Djadja", which has close to a billion streams on YouTube alone.

The alleged racist abuse began after media reports said the singer had discussed the possibility of performing a song by 20th-century icon Edith Piaf at a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron last month, though neither party has confirmed it.

At a campaign rally on Sunday for the Reconquest party, led by far-right former presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, Nakamura's name drew boos from the crowd.

A small extremist group, the Natives, hung a banner by the River Seine that read: "There's no way Aya. This is Paris, not the Bamako market."

SOS Racism, another group battling discrimination, said on X that it had also filed an official complaint over "acts of incitement to discrimination and racist cyberbullying" against the artist.

It said she had been "the victim of waves of racist hate driven by the far right".

The Olympics organising committee told AFP on Monday that it had been "very shocked" by the backlash against the singer, and Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also expressed her support on X.

Nakamura said Tuesday that said she was grateful.

"Thanks for the support, especially to my community," she posted on X. "I feel like I made you discover Edith Piaf and she has been reincarnated in me."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog