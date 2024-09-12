 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Obit Frankie Beverly
FILE - Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, right, performs during the Essence Music Festival at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, July 5, 2009. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
entertainment

Frankie Beverly, the Maze singer who inspired generations of fans with lasting anthems, dies at 77

0 Comments
By CHEVEL JOHNSON RODRIGUE and JAMIE STENGLE
NEW ORLEANS

Frankie Beverly, who with his band Maze inspired generations of fans with his smooth, soulful voice and lasting anthems including “Before I Let Go,” has died. He was 77.

His family said in a post on the band's website and social media accounts that Beverly died Tuesday. In the post, which asked for privacy, the family said “he lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better.” The post did not say his cause of death or where he died.

Beverly, whose songs include “Joy and Pain,” “Love is the Key,” and “Southern Girl,” finished his farewell “I Wanna Thank You Tour” in his hometown of Philadelphia in July. That same month, the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans included a special tribute to Beverly and Maze, who closed out the event for its first 15 years. His performances at the festival — the nation’s largest annual celebration of Black culture — would turn the crowd into a sea of dancing fans, many wearing white clothing like Beverly himself often donned.

“Frankie Beverly’s artistry wasn’t just about sound; it was the very thread that stitched together our collective memories and moments of joy,” the festival's organizers said in a statement. “His melodies will forever echo in our hearts and continue to inspire.”

Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League and a former mayor of New Orleans, said Maze's 1981 album “Live In New Orleans” cemented the city’s relationship with Beverly. Morial said he always sat in the front row for Maze’s closeout show at the festival and remembers turning around and seeing a crowd that was “joyful like a choir” singing all of the words with Beverly.

“His music had feeling. It had positive themes of love, happiness, family and togetherness,” Morial said. “It was just electrical and magical and it’s what made us fall in love with him.”

Howard Stanley Beverly, born Dec. 6, 1946 in Philadelphia, was so taken with the 1950s R&B group Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers that he changed his name to Frankie.

Maze started out in Philadelphia the early 1970s as Raw Soul before heading to the San Francisco Bay Area. It was Marvin Gaye who convinced him to change the band's name to Maze and, in 1977, helped them release their first album, “Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly.”

On the title track of his 1989 album “Silky Soul,” Beverly paid tribute to Gaye, remembering the singer who thrived on the romantic soul and protest songs that Maze was also known for.

“That kind of faith, you’re talking ’60s, hippie generation,” Beverly told The Associated Press in 1990. “It’s missing and I personally feel bad about that. We grew up in the ’60s — we’re ex-hippies.”

Among those mourning Beverly was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who wrote on X: “His timeless music, his powerful words and his lasting impact. I’m devastated to hear about this one.”

New Orleans resident Sedrick T. Thomas, 64, a lifelong fan of Beverly and his music, said Beverly’s passing “leaves a chasm in the world of R&B.”

“I feel myself in mourning,” Thomas said. “Frankie was a great entertainer who made sure we, as fans, walked away with an incredible experience. I grew up on his music. I thank him for ‘Joy and Pain,’ for ‘Southern Girl,’ for ‘Happy Feelin’s, and for ‘Before I Let Go.’ I thank him for the time and energy he put into his performances. And though the music will live on, he will be greatly missed.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog

10 Apps to Make Your Life in Japan Easier

GaijinPot Blog

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo