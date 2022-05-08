Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Fred Savage dropped from 'The Wonder Years' amid allegations

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Fred Savage has been dropped as an executive producer and director of the rebooted “The Wonder Years” amid allegations of inappropriate conduct, the television show's production company has confirmed.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of 'The Wonder Years,'" a statement Saturday from 20th Television said.

20th Television did not immediately provide any additional details. A spokesperson for Savage did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Savage, 45, was a child star when he appeared in the original series, which ran on ABC from 1988-93 and followed a suburban white family in the late 1960s and early 1970s. A new version of the show, which features Don Cheadle as the narrator, premiered last fall. The new series revolves around a Black family living in Montgomery, Alabama, in the late 1960s.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog