French actor Ardant defends Depardieu at sexual assault trial

Fanny Ardant told a Paris court 'you can say no to Gerard' Depardieu

French actor Fanny Ardant on Wednesday defended 76-year-old screen icon Gerard Depardieu at his trial on charges of sexual assault in Paris, saying she had never known him to behave in a "shocking" manner with a woman.

Depardieu, who has acted in more than 200 films and television series, has been accused of improper behavior by around 20 women but this is the first case to come to trial.

He is the highest-profile figure to face accusations in French cinema's response to the #MeToo movement, which he told the court on Tuesday would become "a reign of terror".

The trial relates to charges of sexual assault during the filming in 2021 of "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters") by director Jean Becker.

Anouk Grinberg, a prominent actor who appeared in the film, has backed the two plaintiffs -- a set dresser, 54, identified only as Amelie, and a 34-year-old assistant director. Both women allege sexual violence.

"I, Fanny Ardant, have never seen a gesture that I found shocking" from Gerard Depardieu, she said on the third day of his trial, describing him as a "lifelong friend".

"I know you can say no to Gerard," the 76-year-old added, pausing on her way out of the courtroom to kiss him.

The 34-year-old plaintiff, who was third assistant director during filming, said Wednesday that Depardieu groped her as she accompanied him from his room to set in the dark, and then on two more occasions.

"That night his team wasn't there. We left his room, it was nighttime. And at the end of the road, he put his hand on my bum, he placed it there calmly," she said.

She said he then twice touched her breasts and buttocks on two occasions, and she told him "no".

The actor said he was never alone on set, always accompanied by a dresser, makeup artist or bodyguard.

"I perhaps brushed past her in the corridor, but I didn't touch her. I didn't commit sexual assault, I think sexual assault is more serious than that," he said.

Her lawyer asked: "More serious than what?"

Depardieu replied: "More serious than a hand on a bum. That is, I didn't put a hand on a bum."

"I'm vulgar, rude, foul-mouthed, I'll accept that," he added, but "I don't touch."

Depardieu on Tuesday said he was not in the habit of "groping" women.

He said he had grabbed Amelie, the set dresser, by the hips but only "so I wouldn't slip".

Amelie said that the actor had behaved like a "wild animal".

Depardieu became a star in France from the 1980s with roles in "The Last Metro", "Police" and "Cyrano de Bergerac", before Peter Weir's "Green Card" also made him a Hollywood celebrity.

He later acted in global productions including Kenneth Branagh's "Hamlet", Ang Lee's "Life of Pi" and Netflix's "Marseille" series.

French actor Charlotte Arnould was the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Depardieu in 2018, accusing him of rape. French prosecutors have requested another trial over that case.

