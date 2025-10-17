 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Brigitte Bardot speaks at European Commission headquarters in Brussels
FILE PHOTO: Brigitte Bardot the former French film star turned animal rights activist at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo Image: Reuters/Francois Lenoir
entertainment

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

0 Comments
PARIS

Reclusive former French movie star Brigitte Bardot, 91, has been hospitalized for the past three weeks in Toulon, near her home in Saint-Tropez, local newspaper Var-Matin reported on its website.

She underwent surgery related to a "serious illness", the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources. Her condition is "worrying", it added.

Bardot became world famous in the 1950s and 1960s for her free-spirited performances and sexual magnetism in a series of movies. As a singer, she also released several records during that time.

She stopped acting in the 1970s, permanently moved to the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez, and dedicated herself to the animal welfare cause through a foundation in her name.

The Brigitte Bardot Foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

