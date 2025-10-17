French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

Reclusive former French movie star Brigitte Bardot, 91, has been hospitalized for the past three weeks in Toulon, near her home in Saint-Tropez, local newspaper Var-Matin reported on its website.
She underwent surgery related to a "serious illness", the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources. Her condition is "worrying", it added.
Bardot became world famous in the 1950s and 1960s for her free-spirited performances and sexual magnetism in a series of movies. As a singer, she also released several records during that time.
She stopped acting in the 1970s, permanently moved to the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez, and dedicated herself to the animal welfare cause through a foundation in her name.
The Brigitte Bardot Foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
